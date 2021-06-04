Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$1,910.57

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,910.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE:CSU traded up C$4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,764.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,356. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,921.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,794.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.4397206 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

