Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$185.78

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

TSE:IFC opened at C$169.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.98. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$126.65 and a 52-week high of C$169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7017915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

