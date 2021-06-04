Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $27.32

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 288,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $671.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.42. Passage Bio has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

