Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $29.25

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,883. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

