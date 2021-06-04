Brokers Set Expectations for Progress Software Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Progress Software in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

