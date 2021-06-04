Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $63,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 74.9% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

