Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Brother Industries stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

