Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brother Industries stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

