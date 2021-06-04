BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
DOOO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. 10,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,395. BRP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
