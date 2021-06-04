BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. 10,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,395. BRP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

