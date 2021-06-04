BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

ENS stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.00. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,904,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

