Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,215.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($28.94) and last traded at GBX 2,207 ($28.83), with a volume of 22914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.64 ($22.85).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,066.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

