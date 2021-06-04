Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Market Cap Achieves $177,801.26

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 490.4% against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $177,801.26 and approximately $43,163.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

