C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

