CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $60.79 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $60.79 or 0.00163534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $131,679.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.78 or 0.01013569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.25 or 0.10029261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052454 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

