Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CRNCY stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

