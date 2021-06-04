Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 21.26 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.79 and a 12 month high of 21.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter.

