Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -169.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.