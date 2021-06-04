Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $331.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.97 million and the highest is $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.76. 1,043,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.46. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.77.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.