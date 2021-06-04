Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

