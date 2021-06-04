Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.16. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

