Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.05% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

HMOP opened at $42.01 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.