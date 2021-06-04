Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

