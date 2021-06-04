Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

TSE CWB opened at C$35.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

