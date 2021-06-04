Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGC. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.41.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

