Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 94,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,597,199 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

