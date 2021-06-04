Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joshua Bernstein Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
