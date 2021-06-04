Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joshua Bernstein Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

