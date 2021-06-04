Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,340 shares of company stock worth $16,067,988 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.29 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

