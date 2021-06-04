Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.