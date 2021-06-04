CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post $32.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.13 million. CareCloud posted sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $134.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $136.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,180 shares of company stock worth $698,067 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

