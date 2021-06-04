Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,799.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $195,471.78 and approximately $13,799.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.01003997 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000151 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00165455 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

