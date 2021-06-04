CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $444.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $22,203.81 and approximately $444.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008741 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

