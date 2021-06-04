Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Buys $49,662.00 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

