Certified Advisory Corp Invests $26,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $447.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

