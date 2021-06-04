CertiK (CTK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.75 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,510,370 coins and its circulating supply is 45,200,253 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.