C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $344,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WBI Investments boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 58.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 12,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.59.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.