ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 3.35. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.