ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $106,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $53,400,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $49,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

CHPT traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

