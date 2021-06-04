Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $331.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $15,583,514 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.