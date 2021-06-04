Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $675.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

