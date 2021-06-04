Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given New GBX 365 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHG opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £913.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

