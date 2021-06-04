Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG opened at $87.22 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.