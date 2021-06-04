Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Financial Survey

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chewy and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -1.29% N/A -6.54% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chewy and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 14 0 2.62 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $92.53, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.37 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -326.65 ThredUp $186.01 million 11.80 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

