Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,462 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

