ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.85

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $33.69. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 35 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.80.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

