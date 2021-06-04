Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.10 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

