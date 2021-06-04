CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$91.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.36.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$81.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.