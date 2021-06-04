Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Coty stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.48. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

