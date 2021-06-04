Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,793 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $714,729.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.