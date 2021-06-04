Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $213,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDC opened at $52.48 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

