Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 9,339 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.